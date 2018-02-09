Critter News: Camels go strolling on Hump Day, a dog rides a pony, and a cat with 28 toes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH RIDGE, Misso. - It may sound like a joke.....three camels take a hike....but no-- this really happened!

"I was like, 'are you kidding me?'" camel owner Sandra Wiseman laughed.

Joe the camel and his two buds-- Jed and Jersey-- escaped from their pen near St. Louis and went cruising the neighborhood.

And yep.....they did it all on Hump Day!

The three camels are part of a petting zoo, but when they got out....they hit the road.

"They found freedom," Wiseman suggested. 'Oh, my goodness, the gate might be open, let's go...'"

Well, these fellas didn't get too far.

"When they took off, they went up the hill," Wiseman explained. "They smiled real pretty for the camera and came home."

Also in Missouri......here's a sight you've gotta see to believe!

It's a dog riding a pony!

Actually, it's a one-eyed pony named 'Cricket.'

But can you believe the dog going for a joyride at night?!

Well, Corgi the dog and Cricket are BFFs....and apparently they like to ride the range together under the cover of darkness.

And here's a cat with 28 toes?!

Yep, meet 'Paws,' a kitty rescued on a maple syrup farm in Minnesota.

Paws has three extra toes on each paw.....which ties a Guiness World Record.

"It almost looks like a catcher's mitt," Paws' owner Jeanne Martin described. "But she can walk on the edge of a drawer, for instance, because her feet can grip like this."

What a purrrfect way to really 'get a grip!'