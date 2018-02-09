× Cycle Bar host charity ride for 3-year-old Berkeley Fincher’s medical expenses

HOUSTON— Saturday, February 10th, Cycle Bar Vintage Park and Cycle Bar Sawyer Heights will be partnering with Houston blogger Madison Payne in a charity ride for Berkeley Fincher called ‘Bike For Berk.’

“It is benefiting 3-year-old Berkeley Fincher who just before New Year’s Eve did have an incident at her family pool. She drowned and was resuscitated however she did have some brain damage. The ride is going towards, to help cover some of her medical expenses on her road to recovery,” said Payne.

It only cost $25 to ride and a 100 percent of the proceeds goes back to Berkley’s medical expenses.

“We will have raffles and giveaways we hope you guys all come out,” said Payne.

For more information and to register go to