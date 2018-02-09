Flix Fix: 15:17 to Paris and Fifty Shades Freed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Oscar winning director Clint Eastwood delivers a new thriller that brings the men who lived the Paris train terror attack in front of the camera to dramatize their first-hand experience. Is 15:17 to Paris a stunt, a gimmick, or a brilliant new concept in filmmaking? Film Critic Dustin Chase reviews that film, plus the final entry in the Fifty Shades trilogy. Can Fifty Shades Freed pull off a victory where the previous films have become a laughing stock? Also, where to find one of the surprise Oscar nominated foreign films with your remote. That and more on this week’s edition of Flix Fix.