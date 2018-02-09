Houston fugitive accused of assault on a child captured in Canadian woods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— A fugitive accused of assaulting a teenage girl is in custody and was extradited to Houston Thursday, thanks to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Aamir Khan, 41, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in November while sneaking into that country from New York with his wife and son.

“He was literally walking through the woods,” said Kim Bryant, head of the fugitive-apprehension section of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “We’d like to thank the Mounties for capturing him, so he can be held accountable, and his young victim can see justice.”

Khan is believed to have headed to Canada in a bid to make his way back to his native country Pakistan after his arrest in Quebec, he unsuccessfully sought asylum.

Canadian authorities then ordered that he be extradited back to the United States.

Khan is charged in Harris County with indecency with a child and sexual assault of a child. The second-degree felonies carry penalties of two to 20 years in prison.

A date has not yet been set for his court appearance.

“Our team focuses its efforts on the most violent offenders,” Bryant said. “We are pleased to extend those efforts internationally.”