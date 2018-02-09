× Man in custody after deadly church stabbing in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas—One man is dead and another is recovering after a parishioner attacked a pastor and a church leader at a home church service.

Pastor Janson Abraham received multiple stab wounds to the chest and church leader Frank Castillo was stabbed in the neck. Two other church-goers were hurt trying to get the attacker off the pastor.

The Abraham and Castillo were taken to the hospital with what police called life threatening injuries.

Castillo has been pronounced dead.

“He was a helpful man, you could just call him and he was always available,” said Abraham. “A very good father, a very good husband, a very good brother. He will be dearly missed.”

The attacker, who has been identified as Macro Moreno was taken into custody, but no one knows what caused the church member to go off.

“We deal with human beings, we cannot predict human beings,” said Abraham.

Moreno’s mother was also at the service along with 15 to 20 others who were a part of a 40 day prayer pledge.

“She’s a part of our congregation, so it’s hard for all of us. We have to stand together,” said Moreno.

Moreno has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of aggravated assault.