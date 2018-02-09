Police arrest 2 ‘cowards’ accused of fatally shooting Houston mother during attempted carjacking

HOUSTON — Police have arrested two suspects they called “cowards” who fatally shot a mother during an attempted carjacking at a southwest Houston Valero station.

Jermia Guillory, 20, and D’Marquis Boone, 24, are charged with evading arrest, capital murder and robbery-bodily injury.

The suspects are accused of killing Kiesha Price, 31.

Price was a back seat passenger in a vehicle with her boyfriend and his uncle as they stopped at a convenience store in the 11200 block of Bissonet around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

After the boyfriend and uncle entered the store, two suspects rode up on BMX-style bicycles and attempted to get into the vehicle.

As Price struggled with both suspects, one opened the driver’s side door and shot her. The suspects then fled the scene. Price was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“This is just an absolutely senseless, vicious act by two cowards,” Lt. W.L. Meeler, HPD Homicide, said. “They decided to escalate the situation and struggle with her and take her life for no reason, for a car that they weren’t going to keep anyway.”

Police were confident they would track down the suspects due to the distinct clothing they were wearing and unique bicycles they were riding at the time of the shooting. One of the suspects was wearing a pink hoodie and blue jeans with a design on them. The second suspect was wearing a black coat, a white winter hat and pants, also with designs on them.

Surveillance video was released showing the suspects riding around the parking lot and approaching the vehicle.

Additional information led to the identifications of Guillory and Boone as suspects in the case and, on Wednesday, both were taken into custody.

Price leaves behind a 5-year-old son. She will be laid to rest Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. at Cathedral Church in The Woodlands.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with expenses.