Twin sisters give birth on same day at same California hospital

SAN DIEGO - Twin sisters delivered their babies on the same day at a California hospital, officials announced Thursday.

The mothers, Larisha West and Sanisha Johnson, gave birth within five hours of each other at Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center Wednesday, according to hospital spokeswoman Jeanna Vazquez.

This is the third time the twin sisters went through pregnancy together, but the first time their babies will share a birthday.

"I want them to be close, I want them to know what family means," Larisha told KSWB. "That's something that's big on us, so how close we are is how close our kids are."

At first, the sisters thought they would deliver one day apart because Sanisha was induced on Tuesday for medical reasons and Larisha was scheduled for a C-section delivery on Wednesday.

But as events played out, Sanisha delivered Angel Wednesday, five hours before Larisha delivered Dontee by C-section.

Dontee weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces and Angel the opposite – 6 pounds, 8 ounces.

"We have a big family and we always do everything alike and together, so our kids know our family is bonded together," Sanisha said.