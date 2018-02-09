White House rocked after Staff Secretary resigns over spouse abuse allegations and security clearance woes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The White House is dealing with damage control after Staff Secretary Rob Porter resigned Wednesday over allegations he physically abused not one, but two ex-wives.

The Daily Mail.com first broke the story on Tuesday night.

Porter released a statement Wednesday through the White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders:

"'These outrageous allegations are simply false. I took the photos given to the media nearly 15 years ago and the reality behind them is nowhere close to what is being described.'"

But some CNN sources claim White House Chief of Staff John Kelly knew about the abuse allegations since last fall yet still continued to hold Porter in high regard, allowing him to keep his position in the West Wing. The White House even granted a temporary waiver to Porter's security clearance since he was originally denied due to the abuse allegations according to reports.

At Thursday's press briefing, The White House tried to clarify.

"His background investigation was ongoing," White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah announced. "He was operating on an interim security clearance. His clearance was never denied, and he resigned."

Porter's first wife claims she was choked and punched by Porter with the abuse starting shortly after their 2003 wedding.

She showed a picture of a black eye as proof.

Not to add insult to injury, but Porter has also been reportedly dating White House Communications Director Hope Hicks.

And according to reports, Hicks helped draft Porter's initial denial to the abuse allegations this week.

The Daily Mail.com caught on camera a noticeably downtrodden Hicks apparently on her way to work.

With bombshell revelations dropping daily in D.C., this one appears to be just another day at the office, but it could certainly grow bigger before it's all over.