1 dead, 1 in critical condition after head-on collision in Galveston, police say

GALVESTON, Texas – A man was fatally injured in a car accident in Galveston Friday morning, according to the Galveston Police Department.

Police responded to multiple calls in reference to a major two-vehicle accident around 2:45 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the Galveston Causeway.

Upon arrival, officers found a red Toyota Corolla and a gray Honda Element with severe front-end damage.

The driver of the Toyota Corolla, 21, was entrapped inside of the vehicle with severe, life-threatening injuries. Galveston Fire Department arrived on scene and extracted the driver from the vehicle. The 21-year-old was then transported to the John Sealy Emergency Room where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The 34-year-old driver of the Honda Element was also trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extracted. That driver was transported to the emergency room with severe injuries and is in critical condition.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information concerning this accident, please contact the Galveston Police Department at (409) 765-3702 or Galveston Crime Stoppers at (409) 763-8477.