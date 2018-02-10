× 19 killed, dozens injured in Hong Kong bus crash

(CNN) — At least 19 people were killed when a double-decker bus crashed Saturday in the Tai Po area of Hong Kong, a spokeswoman for the Hong Kong police told CNN.

Dozens were injured in the wreck, police spokeswoman said.

Images from the scene showed the passenger bus lying in its side. The top of the bus appeared to have been torn off, local media reported.

At least 17 men and two women were among those killed, the spokeswoman said.

Tai Po is in Hong Kong’s New Territories on the mainland.

The bus crash happened near a large horse racecourse where special arrangements had been made due to expected heavy traffic.