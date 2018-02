× 2 deputy constables transported to hospital for possible carbon monoxide poisoning, deputies say

TOMBALL, Texas – Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies are investigating a homicide in Tomball Saturday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 13400 block of Columbia Key Drive around 10:40 a.m.

According to deputies, two deputy constables were transported to a local hospital for possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

This story is developing and under investigation.