FBI ranks Houston’s suburbs for violent crime

HOUSTON - Ever wonder how safe it is to live in your neck of the woods?

Well, according to newly released stats from the FBI, Houston's suburbs may not be as safe as you think.

While the numbers are crunched from 2016, they still paint a pretty violent picture.

The FBI compiled the stats from what it defines as violent crimes like murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

The Bayou City itself didn't fair so well...with over 10 violent crimes for every thousand people in the local population and a 2016 total of nearly 24,000 crimes.

Compare that to area towns like Webster and Stafford which have over 5 violent crimes for every thousand folks.

Pasadena came in with 691 violent crimes for the year...making its number 4.47.

Baytown had 302 violent crimes, giving it 3.91 crimes per thousand residents.

Conroe's number is 3.54...after logging 252 violent crimes in 2016.

Violent crimes also racked up in places like Texas City with 249, Galveston with 244, Pearland with 197, Missouri City with 144, Humble with 121 and Rosenberg with 107.

Sugar Land reported 77 violent crimes for the year and Friendswood reported 27.

On the low end, Splendora had just three and Fulshear had only two violent crimes for the whole year.

But let's face it...even one violent crime is too many!