Flu cases increased by 389 percent this flu season

HOUSTON --The countdown is on for Valentine's Day and nothing says I love you more than passing along the flu.

Washing your hands, eating healthy and getting the flu vaccine are all good ideas to avoid getting sick.

However, flu stats are still flying through the roof this season. So high in fact it's caught up to the 2009 Swine Flu Epidemic.

Flu expert Dr. Melanie Mouzoon said, "Flu cases increased 389 percent since last year. Last year we had about one thousand cases of the flu and of those cases about two per thousand had a second episode of the flu with a different strain. This year we've had over four thousand cases of the flu and about eight per thousand people have had the flu a second time with a second strain."