HCSO: Man killed by intoxicated driver in Cypress

CYPRESS, Texas — A man was fatally injured in a car accident by an intoxicated driver in Cypress Friday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident happened around 8 p.m. when a driver of a silver Buick stopped at a stop sign on Telge Road near Boudreaux Road, deputies said. As the Buick attempted to turn left, a White Dodge Ram struck the driver side of the Buick, after refusing to stop at the stop sign.

Both vehicles ended up in a ditch, deputies said. The driver of the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the Ram was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies confirm the driver of the Ram was intoxicated during the accident and will face intoxication manslaughter charges.