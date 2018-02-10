Houston Hispanic Forum’s 32nd Annual Career and Education Day helps students plan for their future

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - The future is bright for thousands of local students after the 32d Annual Career and Education Day.

Sineria Ordonez, Interim Executive Director for Houston Hispanic Forum, says, "Anything and everything you need to get to your post secondary destination. This is the place."

The free family event is hosted by the Houston Hispanic Forum and was held at the George R. Brown Convention Center on Saturday.

With 100 exhibitors participating, it gave students and their parents access to all kinds of opportunities and career choices.

Myles Burns, a senior at Lamar High School, says, "A lot of people come here not even knowing what they're going to do in life. I think this gives you a broader view and different perspectives on what you might want to do in your career path."

Christina Garza, a public affairs officer with the FBI, says she is happy to come back to the event because she learned a lot when she participated years ago. Garza says, "I came to the Hispanic Forum when I was a teenager in high school and so I've grown up through this forum and here I am as a professional now. So it does make an impact and you just pay it forward.The point for us being here is to get students thinking about the importance of higher education, professional career... hopefully joining the FBI. But just really getting to think at a young age at the great possibilities there are out there for them."

Way to keep paying it forward.