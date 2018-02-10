× MCSO: Suspicious backpack at The Woodlands Mall confirmed harmless

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A suspicious backpack found in front of The Woodlands Mall is confirmed to be harmless, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call around 10:15 am in The Woodlands Mall about a backpack being found in front of the entry door near the loading docks.

According to the mall’s surveillance video, a man dressed in all black left the bag in front the door and left the scene.

Deputies contacted the Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Bomb Unit and the Houston Police Department.

The backpack contained personal items such as hygiene items and clothes, investigators said.

Deputies continue to investigate who the items belong to and why they were left there.