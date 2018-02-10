× Precinct 4 deputies arrest 16-year-old wanted for sexual assault

SPRING, Texas — A 16-year-old boy was arrested Saturday morning in Spring for sexually assaulting a child, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4 deputies.

While on patrol, deputies found a 16-year-old boy walking in the 3100 block of Peachstone Place. The teen attempted to run away, but was caught by K-9 Deputy Fentress and K-9 “Ultras” FRED.

The suspect tried to resist and was bit by FRED, deputies said. The teen was taken into custody.

While in custody, constables determined the 16-year-old was wanted for sexual assault of a child.