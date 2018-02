× Woman arrested for driving the wrong way in NW Houston, deputies say

HOUSTON – A woman was arrested for driving the wrong way in northwest Houston Thursday, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.

Precinct 4 deputies responded to a report of a wrong way driver in the 3400 block of North Beltway 8 West.

Deputies quickly located the vehicle and prevented the driver, Evangelas Stamps-Singleton, from getting into a collision.

Stamps-Singleton is charged with reckless driving.