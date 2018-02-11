Congressional Candidate Ivan Sanchez host event for Dreamers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- They won't be silenced!

Congressional candidate Ivan Sanchez invited the community to take action and come together for a press conference and a block walk for Dreamers. “Today community leaders, faith leaders, even star power and dreamers are calling to action to door knock in our neighbor’s homes to inform them that we are not criminals we are educated with absolutely no criminal record,” said Sanchez.

“If Congress does not take action in the next 3 weeks Houston alone is about to lose 28,000 workers. These workers are the ones that we call Dreamers. There's approximately 800 thousand Dreamers across the United States that are productive citizens," said Sanchez.

Sanchez is joining forces with Singer Baby Bash. The singer is also an advocate for the Dream Act and took to the streets to help educate people in the community. "When we are out in the community we are going to be informing our neighbors about how Dreamers contribute to our society and what they can do to help us. We are going to be informing them and arming our neighbors with the telephone numbers of members of congress, so they can call,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez and his team are planning on visiting 500 to 1,000 homes in hopes of getting Houstonians to help fight for local DACA recipients. “I am a Dreamer with papers, and because of it I was able to contribute to society,” Sanchez said.