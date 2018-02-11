Free adoption during Valentine’s Day week at the Harris County Animal Shelter

HOUSTON — A secret valentine would love for pet lovers to adopt their new fur-babies from the Harris County Animal Shelter on Feb. 12 – Feb. 18. Also, the secret valentine has waived all adoption fees, so the adorable fur-babies can find a real home.

The Harris County Animal Shelter, located in the 600 block of Canino Road, has healthy pets of all breeds, colors, sizes and ages eagerly awaiting to meet adopters.

“Truly there is no love like the unconditional love of a shelter pet and we have over 200 of them looking for a second chance at a new home,” said Dr. Michael White, director of Harris County Animal Shelter. “We are so incredibly thankful to the anonymous secret valentine who has made it possible for us to waive the adoption fees—now we need the community to step up and help us place these deserving animals in new homes.”

Adopters must be at least 18 years old and complete the adoption in-person at the shelter. If you are willing to adopt, cat and dog adoptions include, age appropriate vaccines, spay or neuter, microchip and a one-year pet license.

If you are unable to commit to adopting a pet, a short-term fostering for a cat or dog is available.

To view the adorable dogs and cats that are available for adoption at the Harris County Animal Shelter, visit www.countypets.com. Also, check out the slideshow below to see your new, adorable fur-baby!

You can’t resist!