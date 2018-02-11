× HPD: 2 teens caught with stolen BMW near Baybrook Mall

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Two juveniles were caught with a stolen vehicle in Friendswood Sunday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Baybrook Mall Drive when police initiated a traffic stop on a BMW.

The driver of the BMW refused to stop and pursued a police chase, police said. The driver of the BMW then crashed the vehicle in the 200 block of El Dorado Boulevard.

Two juvenile suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot, but were quickly caught by officers and taken into custody.

Police are investigating who the vehicle belongs to.