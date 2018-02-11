× HPD: Man’s body found in Brays Bayou near MacGregor Park

HOUSTON— The Houston Police Department recovered a man’s body found in a bayou near MacGregor Park Sunday afternoon.

Police received multiple calls on Saturday about a man’s body found in Brays Bayou near the 4700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Officers are at the scene of an apparent drowning in Brays Bayou near 4700 Martin Luther King Blvd. CC4 #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 11, 2018

Upon arrival, the Houston police dive team tried to retrieve the body, but the current was too strong.

HPD successfully retrieved the 50-year-old man’s body from the bayou on Sunday.

According to police, the man’s body did not show any signs of foul play.

This incident is under investigation.