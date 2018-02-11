Toronto landscaper charged with murder after burying victims in planters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TORONTO, Canada - Toronto police are digging for answers at a home once landscaped by a suspected serial killer.

It's here investigators say Bruce McArthur used large planters to store his murdered victims. All of the victims are men including Andrew Kinsman who's been missing since June. Investigators confirm his remains were among the six sets found in the planters this week - others have yet to be identified.

A Toronto police spokesperson say the 66-year-old had some sort of relationship with each of his male victims, some of which were sexual. Homicide detectives have enough evidence to charge McArthur with the murders of Kinsman and four other missing men.

Sgt. Hank Idsinga of the Toronto Police Department says, "There is an extensive digital investigation going on. We're going through computers, were going through cell phones. We're going through online applications."

What's scary is law enforcement may be only scratching the surface of the grisly crimes. David Perry, a retired homicide detective in Toronto, says the work has only just begun. "Once they got evidence that clearly he was responsible for a number of the murders, that's sort of the beginning of the investigation. Now you have a case that involves 30 potential crime scenes that involves missing persons cases that go back decades."

Talk about planting a nightmare scenario.