Black McDonald’s Owners Association in Houston gifts bicycles to 200 local underserved children

Posted 12:03 PM, February 12, 2018, by , Updated at 12:32PM, February 12, 2018

HOUSTON -- The Black McDonald's Owner and Operators Association of Greater Houston generously donated 200 bikes and invited families for a great day of fun Saturday morning.

Children and their families were able to take pictures with Ronald McDonald's friends -- Hamburglar, Grimace and Birdie. The Ronald McDonald Care Mobile units provided a dental cleaning and health exam to invited guests. The Houston Police Department’s Certified Bike Patrol Team also gave safety tips to the little kiddos.

For more information about BMOA, visit www.bmoahouston.com.