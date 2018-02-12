× After the Flood: Nearly half a year since Harvey, rebuilding is a daily struggle for many in the Houston region

HOUSTON – Hurricane Harvey was one of the most significant rainfall events in American history.

Almost six months later, the Houston area is still recovering from the epic storm.

In the story above, you’ll meet Harvey victims Jim Dean, Michelle Benson and Joy Rizzi. Each face different issues due to the storm, and day by day, they’re all recovering in their own way.

Recovery resources are still available through many organizations, including the following:

