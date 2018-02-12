FBI: Masked photo of Wells Fargo bank robber released

HOUSTON— The Houston Federal Bureau is searching for a man caught on surveillance robbing a Wells Fargo.

The incident occured at the Wells Fargo Bank at 2799 Fulton Street, Monday morning.

Surveillance caught the masked suspect walking up to te teller with a gun and walking out holding a backpack.

The man was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, blue pants and a skull cap bearing the Houston Rockets logo.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

All tips will remain anonymous.