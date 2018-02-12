× HPD: Husband shoots, kills wife in front of children in NE Houston

HOUSTON – A man was accused of shooting his wife in front of their children in their northeast Houston home Saturday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

Officers responded to a shooting call around 2:20 a.m. at a residence in the 2400 block of Moreau Street.

Upon arrival, officers learned Daniel Martinez, 35, had shot Claudia Arriaga, 33, after a verbal argument in front of their three children.

Arriaga was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Martinez was arrested and charged with murder.