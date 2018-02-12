× HPD: Woman killed in car crash in Clear Lake

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash in Clear Lake Sunday night.

The accident happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 15800 block of Galveston Road near El Dorado Boulevard.

The driver of a white Hyundai was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran the red light at the intersection of El Dorado Boulevard, police said. The Hyundai then struck a gray Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and a white Jeep Liberty.

The driver of the Jeep, 32, then struck a light pole on the northeast corner of the intersection.

The 32-year-old victim was transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said. The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in an unknown condition.