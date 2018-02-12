Maggie’s Must-Haves: This V-Day, Put the ‘Man’ in Romance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Valentine's Day isn't just about the ladies, you also want to share the love with your man. And these Maggie's Must-Haves will help you put the 'Man' in Romance.

Check out these gift ideas from Man Crates:

Exotic Meats Jerky Heart

This beautiful heart shaped box contains ten individually packaged pieces of gator, venison, elk, wild boar and buffalo jerky. Available for $39.99

Salami Bouquet

Here's a fun and flavorful meaty surprise for any guy. Salami Bouquet

This full-flavored, seasoned salami bouquet includes Sopressata, Calabrese, Chorizo and more. Available for $59.99

AURA Frame

While he eats his meat have him relive some of your precious memories with the AURA Frame. Aura is the only WiFi frame powered by smart curation and display software with a powerful app that lets you view and add unlimited photos to your ultra HD resolution.

A little more expensive put the memories are priceless.