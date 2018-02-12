Monday Motivation: Build muscle and increase metabolism with fitness trainer Jennifer Winters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Running, power walking and jogging can be great ways to stay in shape, but don't forget to incorporate weight training into your regular routine.

Weight training has been proven to reduce the risks of bone diseases such as Osteoporosis and also helps with stress, back pain and slow metabolism.

To help you incorporate weights into your weekly fitness routine, fitness trainer Jennifer Winters is here with your Monday Motivation.

Do the following circuit routine to build muscle and increase your metabolism.

Bicep Curl 3 sets of 20 Shoulder Press 3 sets of 20 Tricep Back 3 sets of 20

For more health and fitness advice or to submit an application to work with Jennifer, go to https://www.facebook.com/houstonsuperwoman/