New study says to wear sunscreen on flights to avoid skin cancer

HOUSTON— New research from the Journal of American Medical Association Dermatology has determined that the harmful rays passengers are exposed to can put them at higher risk for skin cancer.

Houston dermatologist Dr. Esta Kronberg says when you're on a plane you should always wear sunscreen to protect you from dangerous rays that you probably won't even notice.

"Two major rays, it's UVA and UVB. The UVB is what causes burning and you know it and you feel it and you tan and the glass blacks the UVB but the more penetrating rays are the UVA and they do more damage," said Kronberg.