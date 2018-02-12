Package thieves get unknowingly steal box with 500 live cockroaches inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINA, Calif— Mail thieves in one California town, hoping to get lucky with tax return info, ended up with a creepy surprise.

"This particular time I ordered cockroaches," said the victim, Rosalinda Vizina. The crooks swiped a package with some 500 live cockroaches inside.

Vizina is an entomologist who is doing a study on the critters, but she won't be doing it with that batch.

"One of these boxes had been left open. It looked like it was pried open. And all the mail was gone," she said.

When she discovered her package was stolen from the mailbox at her apartment complex in Marina, she knew the joke was on them.

"I feel bad for the roaches in case they got smushed or tossed or something like that. For the thieves, I hope they went everywhere," Vizina added.

With that many roaches running around, you'd think they could overpower the mail thieves.

It's not clear what happened to the box, but for all you mailbox bandits out there, just remember, the words of Forrest Gump, "you never know what you're gonna get."