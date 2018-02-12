× Police searching for robbery suspects who shot Uber driver in Mission Bend area

HOUSTON – The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is looking the for the three suspects who shot an Uber driver before making off with his car.

Deputies say the crime happened a little before 7:00 p.m. in the 7800 block of Soledad in the Mission Bend area. The driver was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. It’s unknown what his current medical condition is.

Deputies say the suspects, also, stole the driver’s black 2014 Dodge Dart and are asking residents in the Mission Bend area to call 911 should they see the vehicle.