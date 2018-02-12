Quick Fix: President Trump unveils massive Infrastructure spending plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - After a morning tweet saying "It's time to start investing in OUR country," President Trump unveiled his new infrastructure plan, Monday.

"We're trying to build roads and bridges-- and fix bridges that are falling down," the president announced.

"The framework will generate an unprecedented $1.5 to $1.7 Trillion dollar investment in American infrastructure. We're going to have a lot of public-private, and that way it gets done on time, on budget." Trump's plan uses about $200 Billion in Federal budget, and makes up for the rest of the investment leveraging Local and State tax dollars and private investment.

But the president's critics-- like House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi-- call the proposal 'Trumpfrastructure' -- and say it won't work and slashes the budget to the Department of Transportation and the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Democrats have their own plan, but Trump hopes to get to work on his plan and move it through Congress this year.