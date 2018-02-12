× Woman allegedly assaults Uber driver for playing gospel radio during ride, calling her ‘ma’am’

HOUSTON — An Uber driver said he was assaulted by a passenger for playing gospel music and showing common courtesy by addressing a woman as “ma’am.”

The passenger, Monique Ann Lookadoo, is charged with assault and interference with emergency telephone call.

According to Houston police, the driver picked up Lookadoo shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Westheimer. Lookadoo instructed the driver to take her to Briscoe Street, but would not give an exact address.

Lookadoo told the driver to drop her off at the “dead end” of the street, and the driver began to fear he would be robbed. As they were pulling up to the dead end, Lookadoo allegedly starting hitting the driver in the back of the head while the car was still in motion.

The driver tried to dial 911, but Lookadoo snatched his cellphone out of his hand and kept attacking him, police said.

HPD arrived and placed Lookadoo under arrest.

The driver said Lookadoo claimed she felt disrespected because he was playing gospel entertainer Kirk Franklin’s Praise channel on Sirius XM radio during the ride. He also said the woman, who is 31 years old, did not like him referring to her as “ma’am.”

Lookadoo was jailed and her bail was set at $1,000.

[Sidenote: And just in case you are still processing the anger over that word, “ma’am”…. is it possible…..he was just trying to show RESPECT? AS IF…enter sarcasm _____ here.]

