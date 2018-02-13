HOUSTON -- We listen to them every day, and they keep us rolling with laughter while bumping to the beats of their music playlist during our evening drive time. We spent a day with our favorite 97.9 the Box DJs Robert G-Man" Guerrero and Jacque "JQue" Hall. And in the words of JQue -- aka the Pimparelli -- no "shim sham" allowed! Take a look at a day with a "G and a Pimp."
Day in the Life: 97.9 the Box DJs Robert ‘G-Man’ Guerrero and Jacque ‘JQue’ Hall
