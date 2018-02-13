× Man killed in alleged ‘drug deal gone bad’ in southwest Houston

HOUSTON—The Houston Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting in southwest Houston.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 10000 block of Beechnut around 6:35 p.m. Monday.

HPD responded to the shooting call where they found Chrishun Chaney, 19, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Witnesses told police Chaney was shot while trying to purchase drugs.

Chaney was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooter later turned himself into police, along with a gun, that he said was Chaney’s. The shooter told police that Chaney fired at him first when the drug deal went bad, and he shot back in self-defense.

He also told police that Chaney dropped his gun, running during the shooting.

Anyone with more information in the case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.