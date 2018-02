Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - So, who's got a lazy cat around the house? Good news, Discovery Green in Downtown is hiring.

Discovery Green is looking for an employee of the feline variety, and NewsFix found out a couple of cats already work there, but they're not that easy to spot.

Multimedia journalist Joey Longa went to see what he could find.

Are cats the purrr-fect employees for Discovery Green in today's Inside Story from the pages of Houstonia?