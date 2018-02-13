Local artists design Nigeria’s first-ever bobsled team’s outfits at Winter Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- Draped up and dripped out, in green and white! For the first time Nigeria is competing in the Winter Olympics with a bobsled team.



All eyes were on them as they stepped into the arena during the 2018 Opening Ceremony in PyeongChang, South Korea. Much of that had to do with what they were "sporting". Seun Adigun, Akuoma Omeoga, and Ngozi Onwumere represented to the fullest at the ceremony wearing traditional aso-ebi.

Not only were they representing their roots, they were representing Houston. Three local artists collaborated to design the green and white outfits.

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe sat down with two of the artists, who also happen to be one of Houston's "golden" couples, Tobe and Fat Nwigwe.

Tobe is known for dropping bars about his life as a Nigerian kid, growing up in Alief. He dedicated a song for the Nigerian team. Check out 'HISTORY':

And of course Maggie had to have Tobe drop some bars for her after the show on Facebook live.