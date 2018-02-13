× Man arrested in 2013 rape and axe assault of teen

CYPRESS, Texas— After five years of searching a family is finally getting justice for the aggravated rape and kidnapping of their daughter.

Levi Austin Goss, 24, was arrested Friday for the 2013 assault.

According to court documents on Feb. 6, of 2013, the victim, whose identity is being withheld due to her age, was walking to school after having an argument with her foster mother. The victim walked for 30 minutes and stopped across the street from Cypress Woods High School when she heard something behind her. When she turned around she was viciously attacked by Goss, who was wearing a ninja style mask that covered his face and head.

Goss dragged the victim into a nearby field where she was beaten, raped and sodomized. The victim was then forced to stand up and hit in the back of the head with an axe.

Sherriff deputies say the victim told them she heard a loud ringing in her ears and fell to the ground where she played dead until Gross left the scene and she ran for help.

A DNA rape kit of the victim was taken in the hospital but a match was not found until Jan. 22, of 2018 by the Department of the US Army Criminal Investigation Laboratory at Fort Bragg, where Goss was stationed.

Following the DNA match another witness came forward on Jan. 24, of 2018.

Syed Babar, who worked at the Exxon gas station at 25950 Northwest Freeway said that Goss came into his store around midnight and changed his shirt. When Goss left Babar went to check the bathroom and found a bloody grey shirt.

Babar later picked Goss out of a police photo sheet that included five men of the same age and build as Goss.

Goss is currently being held on $1 million bond.