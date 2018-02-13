× Marriage, divorce — and cheating on Valentines Day!

HOUSTON – Before all the lovey-dovey stuff goes viral, we want to celebrate the “dark side” of Valentine’s Day.

Hooters has something for the broken-hearted on Wednesday. This Valentine’s Day they’re asking you to – Shred Your Ex.

No, not with a wood chipper, if you take a picture of your ex, and shred it, Hooters will give you 10 free wings on Valentine’s Day… with the purchase of 10 wings.

And players, you can shred as many pictures as you want, but per their Twitter, you’re only getting 10 free wings.

And men if you do have a date with your wife on Valentine’s Day – better make it good. Thanks to AshleyMadison.com, we know that the most popular day for women to sign up on the extramarital affair website is Feb. 15.

And finally, if you’re tying the knot on Valentine’s Day, you might think about rescheduling.

Research out of the University Melbourne shows those who get married on Feb. 14 are 37% more likely to divorce.

In fact, they’re 45% more likely to not even make it to their third anniversary than those married on other days of the year.

Then again, if you’re the kind of person who changes your wedding date because of a research study, chances are your marriage was iffy to begin with.

Happy Valentine’s Day y’all!