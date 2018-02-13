McConaughey takes out ad for Eagles QB Nick Foles, while Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker take bitter feud public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Tex. - Eagles fans aren't the only ones happy about Nick Foles' big Super Bowl win.....native Texan Matthew McConaughey was so thrilled that he took out a full-page ad in the Austin American-Statesman to celebrate the QB's super victory!

Foles originally hails from Austin and played football at Westlake High School; the same school that produced another Super Bowl MVP, New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees.

Even though McConaughey is a known Washington Redskins fan, his Austin roots obviously run a little deeper.

The Academy Award-winning actor's ad reads....."From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey."

Of course, 'Just Keep Livin' also happens to be the name of McConaughey's non-profit organization promoting health and wellness.

Way to be a good neighbor, Matthew!

Meantime, things aren't so rosy between a pair of former co-stars of 'Sex and the City.'

Well, things got ugly after actress Kim Cattrall slammed her former co-star, Sarah Jessica Parker, on Instagram, saying "I don't need your love or support at this tragic time...You are not my family. You are not my friend."

The slam came after Cattrall's brother was found dead in Canada earlier this month, and Parker publicly expressed her condolences.

Cattrall had taken to Twitter to thank her fans and colleagues for their support during the difficult time.

But on Instagram, Cattrall accused Parker of trying to 'exploit' her tragedy.

For her part, SJP reportedly says she's 'heartbroken' over the feud with Cattrall.

Fans seem divided over the whole thing.