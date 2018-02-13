New York vs. Harvey Weinstein: AG files suit against disgraced Hollywood exec and his former company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBANY, New York - You can add the entire state of New York to the list of more than 60 women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment or abuse.

After more than four months investigating the Weinstein Company, New York's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against the company and its co-founders, brothers Harvey and Bob Weinstein. Eric Schneiderman says his investigation uncovered a pattern of sexual intimidation and discrimination, in addition to the alleged harassment and abuse. Not only that, he says, management knew and did nothing.

"It was flagrant. It was flamboyant. They knew how pervasive it was, and not only did they fail to stop it, they enabled it and covered it up. Both the board and management have legal duties to stop this type of misconduct. This is not something that is optional for the management or the board of a corporation."

The lawsuit says the company, and the brothers, violated state civil rights, human rights and business laws.

There is apparently a group interested in buying the company for about a half-a-billion dollars and installing a female-majority board of directors. This lawsuit might put the kybosh on that sale.

"In addition to the individual or perpetrator being libel," Schneiderman says, "The corporation or entity is also libel."

The disgraced Hollywood executive was ousted by the company last year after multiple reports of sexual misconduct surfaced. Some came from high-profile actresses, including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Weinstein has always denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

Stay connected! Download the CW39 NewsFix app for iOS or Android devices and the CW39 Weather app for iOS or Android devices.