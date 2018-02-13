Outrage erupts on social media after Boston police honors White man for Black History Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON, MA - Black History Month is a time to celebrate the extraordinary contributions of African-Americans. So, you can probably imagine the uproar on Twitter after the Boston Police Department paid tribute to Celtics legend Red Auerbach.

Sure, Auerbach did some admirable things. He was the first NBA coach to draft a black player in 1950, and hired the league's first African-American head coach, Bill Russell, in 1966. But, he's white.

Mayor Marty Walsh weighed in, calling the tweet "completely inappropriate and a gross misrepresentation of Black History Month."

After the rest of the Twitterverse shot back, calling the tweet "tone-deaf" and "clueless," Boston PD deleted it and apologized.

They also made good by tweeting a tribute to Celtics legend Bill Russell, who was not only the first black NBA coach, but a five-time NBA MVP, 12-time All-Star and winner of 11 NBA championships during his 13-year career.

Maybe Boston PD needs to "police" their tweets a little better before pushing "send."