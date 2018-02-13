Senate Intel Committee hearing identifies China, Russia, and North Korea as major threats to U.S.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Talk about getting an earful!

The Senate Intelligence Committee held its annual hearing on 'world threats' to the U.S., and there wasn't much good news.

The leaders from six top U.S. intelligence agencies all testified that China, Russia and North Korea pose grave threats to the U.S.

It seems we're being challenged on every front, too, from cybersecurity to terrorism to nuclear threats.

Officials also basically guaranteed the Russians are going to continue meddling in U.S. elections this year.

"And I agree with Director Pompeo," National Security Agency Director Michael Rogers declared. "This is not going to change or stop."

And the nuclear threat from North Korea is especially dire.

"We expect to see North Korea press ahead with additional missile tests this year, and its foreign minister has threatened an atmospheric nuclear test over the Pacific," Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats warned.

To make matters worse, leaders say the national debt-- now over $20 trillion --is preventing America from properly defending itself.

"This situation is unsustainable, as I think we all know," Coats insisted. "And represents a dire threat to our economic and national security."

Well... it shouldn't be news that the world is a scary place.

But hey, Americans are up to the challenge!