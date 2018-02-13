Texas cave found in neighborhood stretches 200 feet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON—Homeowners of one Texas street are learning that a cave found underneath their house is much larger than expected.

Five engineers descended into the Cambria Cavern in Williamson County, north of Austin, and discovered the cave.

It was first thought to be a few feet wide, but engineers have learned that it actually stretches over 200 feet.

Residents are now worried for the safety of their homes.

City engineers are working with hydro geologists to check the structural integrity of the cavern by looking to see if any houses are in any immediate danger of collapsing.

Utility lines installed 30 years ago, weakened part of the cave's ceiling resulting in the cave crisis.