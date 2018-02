× Texas teen shot to death using 5 Miles app to buy cell phone

LANCASTER, Texas (KDAF) — Police in Lancaster say a teenage boy was trying to use the 5 miles app to buy a cell phone when he was shot to death Friday night.

Police say officers found Gerard Iran Cage, 18, shot multiple times after a shooting was reported at 8:36 p.m. Friday night in the 1400 block of Rockbook Street. Cage was taken to Methodist Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say Cage was using the 5 Miles app to buy a cell phone, but they do not know what led to the shooting. Witnesses reported seeing a white, newer model Dodge pick up truck with a male driver and female passenger. The driver reportedly fired several shots at Cage before speeding off.

The investigation is ongoing and Lancaster police are asking anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at 972-218-2711.

