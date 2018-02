× Harris County Commissioners approve $105M Astrodome revamp project

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Harris County Commissioners approved the $105 million Astrodome revamp project Tuesday morning.

This approval will guarantee that Phase 1 of the Astrodome revitalization project, will begin at NRG Park in Precinct 1, and will be spearheaded by County Judge Ed Emmett.

