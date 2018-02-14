× $20K reward offered in Valentine’s Day cold case murder of Fort Bend county woman killed 32 years ago

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a cold case murder of a woman who was killed on Valentine’s Day in 1986. This year will mark the 32nd anniversary of Marilu Geri’s death.

Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers have now increased the reward up to $20,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

On Feb. 14, 1986, deputies were called to a home in the 9800 block of Chalford Street in the Tealbriar development off of Highway 6.

Deputies then discovered Geri bleeding and unresponsive. Geri had been shot multiple times and later died at Fort Bend Community Hospital.

Authorities say Geri and her husband, Stephen, had recently moved into the upscale home, which is located along Highway 6, north of present-day Sugar Land Airport. The victim worked with her husband, who operated an insurance business from home. Authorities said the couple lived and projected the lifestyle of an affluent couple, by all accounts.

The victim was to host a party at their home the day of the murder in a combined celebration of Valentine’s Day and the birthday of her mother, Maria Serrato. Detectives say it was Geri’s mother who discovered her body as she arrived to help with party preparations.

In the years following the unsolved murder, the case garnered national attention as it was profiled by Robert Stack on “Unsolved Mysteries.”

Detectives have submitted physical evidence for laboratory examination using the latest in forensic analysis technology. Investigators hope that information provided by anyone with knowledge of the crime, coupled with recent advances in forensic technology, will result in justice.

“This was a tragic crime that has lingered for more than 30 years,” said Sheriff Troy Nehls. “Despite the time frame, we are hoping there are residents who remain in the Houston area or elsewhere who might recall some detail that will lead to an arrest.”