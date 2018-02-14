WATCH LIVE: Harris County Sheriff’s Office arrests more than 100 suspects in sex buyer sting operation

Celebrating Black History: The African American Library at the Gregory School in Houston

Posted 7:39 AM, February 14, 2018, by

HOUSTON - Danielle Burns Wilson with the African American Library at the Gregory School takes us on a informative tour, and shares a bit about their current exhibit, Chasing Perfection.  You've seen the buildings of John S. Chase, you just might not know it yet.  Check it out!